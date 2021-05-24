CFAS Port Ops Conducting Line Handling

SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2021) – Sailors handle mooring lines in support of USS America (LHA-6) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 24, 2021. Port Operations manages berthing and mooring plans and provides support services to U.S. Seventh Fleet ships forward deployed to Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

