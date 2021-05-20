NTAG San Antonio, NNOA visit with Nimitz Middle School’s Junior Cadets

SAN ANTONIO – (May 20, 2021) Cmdr. Michael Files (left), of Austin, Texas, the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio and Central Region vice president of the National Naval Officers Association (NNOA), presented a Navy Fiesta coin to retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Gonzalez, the Junior Cadets instructor at Nimitz Middle School. Members of NNOA and senior leaders of NTAG San Antonio were provided the opportunity to address students in the Junior Cadets Program and tour the school, which is the largest middle school in the Northeast Independent School District. The school is named after Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz, of Fredericksburg, Texas, who commanded the U.S. Pacific Fleet during WWII. NNOA’s mission is to enhance Sea Service operational readiness by supporting recruiting, professional development, and retention in an effort to achieve a diverse officer corps that reflects the demographics of the nation. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

