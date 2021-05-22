Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 9 of 9]

    Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force aeromedical evacuation team works on simulated patients onboard a KC-46 Pegasus May 21, 2021, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 20:04
    Photo ID: 6659338
    VIRIN: 210522-F-PI321-0387
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

