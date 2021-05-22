Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

A U.S. Air Force aeromedical evacuation team transports simulated patients from a bus to a K-loader before being brought inside a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus May 21, 2021, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz.)

