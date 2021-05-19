U.S. Army SSG Abraham Saint-Vilien assigned to Bravo Company "Beast" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepare for and train on Engineer Reconnaissance. The three engineer disciplines are combat (with the capabilities and activities of mobility, counter mobility, and survivability [M/CM/S]), general, and geospatial engineering. These disciplines include significant reconnaissance capabilities. The three engineer disciplines include extensive discussion on integrating the planning for and conduct of, engineer reconnaissance support within the tactical operations of the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 21:02 Photo ID: 6658654 VIRIN: 210519-A-NO077-513 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineer Reconnaissance [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.