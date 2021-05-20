Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Reconnaissance [Image 1 of 3]

    Engineer Reconnaissance

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army SSG Travlin Crain and SSG Abraham Saint-Vilien assigned to Bravo Company "Beast" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepare for and train on Engineer Reconnaissance. The three engineer disciplines are combat (with the capabilities and activities of mobility, counter mobility, and survivability [M/CM/S]), general, and geospatial engineering. These disciplines include significant reconnaissance capabilities. The three engineer disciplines include extensive discussion on integrating the planning for and conduct of, engineer reconnaissance support within the tactical operations of the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6658653
    VIRIN: 210520-A-NO077-275
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Sapper
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    Engineer Reconnaissance

