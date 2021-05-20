Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company “Charge” TRILOS training [Image 2 of 3]

    Charlie Company “Charge” TRILOS training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company “Charge” 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts new equipment training on the TRILOS radio system. The TRILOS fielding is part of the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 19:26
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company "Charge" TRILOS training [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Sapper
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    TRILOS

