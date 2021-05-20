U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company “Charge” 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts new equipment training on the TRILOS radio system. The TRILOS fielding is part of the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6658627
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-NO077-670
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company “Charge” TRILOS training [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT