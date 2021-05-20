Charlie Company “Charge” TRILOS training

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company “Charge” 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts new equipment training on the TRILOS radio system. The TRILOS fielding is part of the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US