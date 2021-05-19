Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21 [Image 3 of 6]

    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), and Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, right, sergeant major, MARFORPAC, participate in a video teleconference during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) at Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, May 19, 2021. PALS brings together senior leaders of allied and partner militaries with an interest in the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region to discuss key aspects of amphibious operations, capability development, crisis response and interoperability. A total of 21 nations from North America, Asia, South America, Australia, and Europe participated in the symposium. Discussion topics included developing response measures to unconventional threats, expanding regional interoperability, and force development. This year’s symposium was held virtually to comply with COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6658437
    VIRIN: 210519-M-VM027-1006
    Resolution: 3880x2587
    Size: 921.13 KB
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Arianna Lindheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21
    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21
    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21
    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21
    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21
    MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Allies
    amphibious
    partnership
    force design
    COMMARFORPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT