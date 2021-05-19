Lt. Col. Koma Yuichiro, left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Liaison Officer to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), and Lt. Col. Michael L. Brereton, right, Australian Army Liaison Officer to MARFORPAC, participate in a video teleconference during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 19, 2021. PALS brings together senior leaders of allied and partner militaries with an interest in the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region to discuss key aspects of amphibious operations, capability development, crisis response and interoperability. A total of 21 nations from North America, Asia, South America, Australia, and Europe participated in the symposium. Discussion topics included developing response measures to unconventional threats, expanding regional interoperability, and force development. This year’s symposium was held virtually to comply with COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 15:58 Photo ID: 6658436 VIRIN: 210519-M-AL123-1016 Resolution: 3854x2753 Size: 6.56 MB Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORPAC Hosts Virtual PALS-21 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Arianna Lindheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.