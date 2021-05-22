Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210522-N-NN369-1010 SAN DIEGO (May 22, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego May 22 after a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jessica Paulauskas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6658304
    VIRIN: 210522-N-NN369-1010
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jessica Paulauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment
    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment
    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment
    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment
    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment
    USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    RTHP
    TRCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT