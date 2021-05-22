USS Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment

210522-N-NN369-1009 SAN DIEGO (May 22, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego May 22 after a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jessica Paulauskas)

