Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 2 of 2]

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Alton, an Air Mobility Command command manager for Transportation Innovations, Systems and Futures, explains how to use the Android Team Logistics Awareness Switch during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 21, 2021. AMC is collaborating with the Air Force Research Laboratory to modernize the logistics force, developing digitally-adept Airmen by updating processes which have remained largely unchanged for more than a decade. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6658280
    VIRIN: 210521-F-TM624-0172
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.49 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian
    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aerial Port of Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT