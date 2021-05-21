U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Alton, an Air Mobility Command command manager for Transportation Innovations, Systems and Futures, explains how to use the Android Team Logistics Awareness Switch during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 21, 2021. AMC is collaborating with the Air Force Research Laboratory to modernize the logistics force, developing digitally-adept Airmen by updating processes which have remained largely unchanged for more than a decade. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:35 Photo ID: 6658280 VIRIN: 210521-F-TM624-0172 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.49 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.