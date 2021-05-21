Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

Smartphones and iPads installed with the Android Team Logistics Awareness Switch (ATLAS) lay on a table near the flightline at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., May 21, 2021. Similar to tracking systems like FedEx or Amazon, the app enables Mobility Airmen to see the real-time status updates of equipment at any time or place. During Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 ATLAS was tested for the first time in a uncontrolled environment.

