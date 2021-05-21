Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 1 of 2]

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Smartphones and iPads installed with the Android Team Logistics Awareness Switch (ATLAS) lay on a table near the flightline at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., May 21, 2021. Similar to tracking systems like FedEx or Amazon, the app enables Mobility Airmen to see the real-time status updates of equipment at any time or place. During Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 ATLAS was tested for the first time in a uncontrolled environment.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6658279
    VIRIN: 210521-F-TM624-0160
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 25.21 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    This work, Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian
    Aerial Port of Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

