    GHWB Sailor Salutes Ensign [Image 3 of 3]

    GHWB Sailor Salutes Ensign

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210416-N-UD000-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 16, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Edwin Gibson, the ordnance handling officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Richmond, Virginia, salutes the ensign as he departs GHWB. The ship is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB
    ordnance handling officer

