GHWB Sailor Salutes Ensign

210416-N-UD000-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 16, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Edwin Gibson, the ordnance handling officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Richmond, Virginia, salutes the ensign as he departs GHWB. The ship is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

