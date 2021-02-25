Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Poses Aloft Aboard GHWB [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailor Poses Aloft Aboard GHWB

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210225-N-UD000-1011 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 25, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christopher J. Paredes, from Boynton Beach, Florida, poses aloft aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryan Valek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 10:20
    Photo ID: 6658242
    VIRIN: 210225-N-UD000-1011
    Resolution: 2364x3546
    Size: 844.81 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: BOYNTON BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Poses Aloft Aboard GHWB [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Works Aloft Aboard GHWB
    Sailor Poses Aloft Aboard GHWB
    GHWB Sailor Salutes Ensign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    Electronics Technician
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT