210225-N-UD000-1011 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 25, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christopher J. Paredes, from Boynton Beach, Florida, poses aloft aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryan Valek)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6658242
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-UD000-1011
|Resolution:
|2364x3546
|Size:
|844.81 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|BOYNTON BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Poses Aloft Aboard GHWB [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
