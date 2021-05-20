Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts general quarters drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Karla Guerrero, left, from Waycross, Ga., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Julia Ellis, from Dallas, wave flags simulating a fire in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts general quarters drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    general quarters
    hangar bay
    firefighting
    training
    USS America

