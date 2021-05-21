PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Dawsen Forbes, from Denver, N.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), welds a fixture to a bulkhead for a Safety Office suggestion box. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6658032
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-FA868-1061
|Resolution:
|5303x3535
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DENVER, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America Sailors conduct repairs [Image 3 of 3], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT