    USS America Sailors conduct repairs [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America Sailors conduct repairs

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Dawsen Forbes, from Denver, N.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), welds a fixture to a bulkhead for a Safety Office suggestion box. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6658032
    VIRIN: 210521-N-FA868-1061
    Resolution: 5303x3535
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: DENVER, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors conduct repairs [Image 3 of 3], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Welding
    Capability
    Hull Maintenance Technician
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Hot Work
    Hull Repair

