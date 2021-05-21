STARBASE ramps up new Academy in Umatilla

Umatilla 5th and 6th grade students spend the afternoon designing and testing Straw Rockets at the new STARBASE Academy at the Umatilla Chemical Depot, Umatilla, Ore., May 21, 2021. As the fourth STARBASE Academy in Oregon, the students are getting an early start before the formal grand opening in September when all area students return to classrooms as COVID-19 conditions improve for all local students. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: UMATILLA, OR, US