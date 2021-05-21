Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STARBASE ramps up new Academy in Umatilla [Image 11 of 12]

    STARBASE ramps up new Academy in Umatilla

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Umatilla 5th and 6th grade students spend the afternoon designing and testing Straw Rockets at the new STARBASE Academy at the Umatilla Chemical Depot, Umatilla, Ore., May 21, 2021. As the fourth STARBASE Academy in Oregon, the students are getting an early start before the formal grand opening in September when all area students return to classrooms as COVID-19 conditions improve for all local students. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 03:00
    Photo ID: 6658008
    VIRIN: 210521-Z-CH590-0069
    Resolution: 7963x5308
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: UMATILLA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE ramps up new Academy in Umatilla [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    STARBASE
    Umatilla Chemical Depot
    DoD Youth Program

