STARBASE ramps up new Academy in Umatilla

Oregon STARBASE Director Denise Kortes, along with Todd Farmer welcome local school officials and other guest to the Camp Umatilla, formally known as the Umatilla Chemical Depot, Umatilla, Oregon for a sneak peek of the new STARBASE program education building, May 21, 2021. As the fourth STARBASE Academy in Oregon, the students are getting an early start before the formal grand opening in September when all area students return to classrooms as COVID-19 conditions improve for all local students. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

