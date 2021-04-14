Bastogne Stalkers perfect unmanned aerial surveillance with Shadow

A RQ7B Shadow from Delta Company “Stalkers,” 326 Brigade Engineer Battalion “Sapper Eagles”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) takes flight April 14 during UAS Gunnery at Range 71. UAS Gunnery is a 24 hour field exercise that trains the UAS operators within the brigade to properly fly and conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations for the brigade during combat operations.
