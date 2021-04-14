A RQ7B Shadow from Delta Company “Stalkers,” 326 Brigade Engineer Battalion “Sapper Eagles”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) takes flight April 14 during UAS Gunnery at Range 71. UAS Gunnery is a 24 hour field exercise that trains the UAS operators within the brigade to properly fly and conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations for the brigade during combat operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 00:43 Photo ID: 6657949 VIRIN: 210414-A-UV586-357 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bastogne Stalkers perfect unmanned aerial surveillance with Shadow [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.