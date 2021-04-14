Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne Stalkers perfect unmanned aerial surveillance with Shadow [Image 1 of 2]

    Bastogne Stalkers perfect unmanned aerial surveillance with Shadow

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Pfc. Nicholas Knight, UAS operator, left, and Staff Sgt. Luna Luis Victor, UAS trainer, right, both assigned to Delta Company “Stalkers,” 326 Brigade Engineer Battalion “Sapper Eagles”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) discuss the flight plan and operations in Universal Ground Control Station just prior to the launch of the RQ7B Shadow April 14 during UAS Gunnery at Range 71. UAS Gunnery is a 24 hour field exercise that trains the UAS operators within the brigade to properly fly and conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations for the brigade during combat operations. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6657948
    VIRIN: 210414-A-UV586-127
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne Stalkers perfect unmanned aerial surveillance with Shadow [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS
    101st
    Pilots
    Intelligence
    BEB

