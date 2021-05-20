PACFLT Commander Presents Arizona Relic to Destroyer Crew

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Jim Honea delivers remarks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Honea and Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, presented a relic from the USS Arizona (BB-39) in remembrance and commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The relic originates from a section of the superstructure of the Arizona that was removed from the ship when the Arizona Memorial was constructed. The Naval History and Heritage Command authorized the removal of sections of the relics for display and legacy enhancing purposes in 1994. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

