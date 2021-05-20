Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT Commander Presents Arizona Relic to Destroyer Crew [Image 4 of 6]

    PACFLT Commander Presents Arizona Relic to Destroyer Crew

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Jim Honea delivers remarks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Honea and Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, presented a relic from the USS Arizona (BB-39) in remembrance and commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The relic originates from a section of the superstructure of the Arizona that was removed from the ship when the Arizona Memorial was constructed. The Naval History and Heritage Command authorized the removal of sections of the relics for display and legacy enhancing purposes in 1994. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    VIRIN: 210520-N-AT895-0135
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACFLT Commander Presents Arizona Relic to Destroyer Crew [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Adm.
    USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93)

