15th MEU All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment

A U.S. Marine with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embraces his family during a homecoming event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2021. The 15th MEU returned from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

