A family of a U.S. Marine with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hold signs they made for their loved one during a homecoming event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2021. The 15th MEU returned from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 20:27
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, 15th MEU All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
