    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center visit to 735th AMS [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center visit to 735th AMS

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Amelia Dickson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt. Justin McDonald, 735th AMS, walks Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer through the process of checking in passengers using the Rapid Airlift Passenger Processing System (RAPPS) during a visit to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron on May 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Amelia Dickson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 20:00
    Location: US
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

    Hickam
    Expeditionary Center
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    515th Air Mobility Operations WIng commander

