U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center visit to 735th AMS

SSgt. Justin McDonald, 735th AMS, walks Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer through the process of checking in passengers using the Rapid Airlift Passenger Processing System (RAPPS) during a visit to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron on May 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Amelia Dickson)
