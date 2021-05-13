Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 20:00 Photo ID: 6657781 VIRIN: 210513-D-VX160-185 Resolution: 4745x3131 Size: 1.51 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center visit to 735th AMS [Image 3 of 3], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.