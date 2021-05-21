Airman 1st Class Caleb Palumbo, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron armory technician, clips the name of a fallen Port Dawg to a flag during the Annual Port Dawg Memorial Run ceremony May 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In honor of National Defense Transportation Week, Port Dawgs from the 60th APS and 821st Contingency Response Group assembled for a two-mile run in remembrance of fallen teammates in their career field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:11 Photo ID: 6657611 VIRIN: 210521-F-FM924-1043 Resolution: 3928x2619 Size: 1.66 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.