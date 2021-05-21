Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run [Image 3 of 8]

    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, 60th Aerial Port Squadron commander, gives a speech before the Annual Port Dawg Memorial Run May 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In honor of National Defense Transportation Week, Port Dawgs from the 60th APS and 821st Contingency Response Group assembled for a two-mile run in remembrance of fallen teammates in their career field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:11
    Photo ID: 6657610
    VIRIN: 210521-F-FM924-1028
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run
    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    60th APS
    Memorial Run
    fallen heroes
    National Defense Transportation Week
    821st CRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT