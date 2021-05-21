National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, 60th Aerial Port Squadron commander, gives a speech before the Annual Port Dawg Memorial Run May 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In honor of National Defense Transportation Week, Port Dawgs from the 60th APS and 821st Contingency Response Group assembled for a two-mile run in remembrance of fallen teammates in their career field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)

