Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox leaders discuss spouse co-work space [Image 7 of 7]

    Fort Knox leaders discuss spouse co-work space

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Post leaders discuss the successes they’ve seen so far with its military spouse co-work space and how they can further expand its footprint and offerings. Summer Carney (left) oversees the co-work space and provides employment assistance for spouses.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6657368
    VIRIN: 210521-A-BB164-0008
    Resolution: 4295x3107
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox leaders discuss spouse co-work space [Image 7 of 7], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Knox spouse co-work space tour
    Fort Knox spouse co-work space tour
    Fort Knox spouse co-work space tour
    Fort Knox spouse co-work space tour
    Fort Knox co-work space tour
    Fort Knox CG tours spouse co-work space
    Fort Knox leaders discuss spouse co-work space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Knox leadership visits new military spouse co-work space, receives spouse feedback

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    spouse
    Kentucky
    telework
    spouse optimization
    co-work space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT