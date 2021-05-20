Post leaders discuss the successes they’ve seen so far with its military spouse co-work space and how they can further expand its footprint and offerings. Summer Carney (left) oversees the co-work space and provides employment assistance for spouses.
This work, Fort Knox leaders discuss spouse co-work space [Image 7 of 7], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox leadership visits new military spouse co-work space, receives spouse feedback
