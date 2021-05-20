Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox CG tours spouse co-work space [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort Knox CG tours spouse co-work space

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr. listens to suggestions from Army spouses like Jessica Hall regarding ways Fort Knox can continue to improve its new military spouse co-work space.

