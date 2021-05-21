Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Helps Local Food Bank

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Anissa Cienfuegos, a petroleum supply specialist with the Arizona Army Naitonal Guard’s 2/285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, loads boxes with fresh produce at a local food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., May 21, 2021. The AZNG continues to support food banks and vaccination sites across the state during this COVID-19 emergency response.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
