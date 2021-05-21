AZNG Helps Local Food bank

Soldiers with the Arizona National Guard load boxes with fresh produce at a local food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., May 21, 2021. The AZNG continues to support food banks and vaccination sites across the state during this COVID-19 emergency response.

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US