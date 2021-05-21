Soldiers with the Arizona National Guard load boxes with fresh produce at a local food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., May 21, 2021. The AZNG continues to support food banks and vaccination sites across the state during this COVID-19 emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6657110
|VIRIN:
|210521-Z-AA430-002
|Resolution:
|3913x5870
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG Helps Local Food Bank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
