    The force combating COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    The force combating COVID-19

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Megan Crow-Elmore, 81st Medical Group aerospace medical technician, prepares a syringe containing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 19, 2021. Crow-Elmore is part of the COVID-19 Task Force, made up of medical workers from various units in response to the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Medical
    Technician
    Aerospace
    Airman
    COVID

