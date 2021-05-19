The force combating COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan Crow-Elmore, 81st Medical Group aerospace medical technician, prepares to vaccinate a fellow Airman with a syringe containing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 19, 2021. Crow-Elmore is part of the COVID-19 Task Force, made up of medical workers from various units in response to the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)

