Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210501-N-N3764-0003
     CARRIBEAN SEA (May 1, 2021) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 402, intercepts a suspected go-fast vessel during counter-narcotics operations, May 1, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:34
    Photo ID: 6656970
    VIRIN: 210501-N-N3764-0003
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 615.01 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations
    USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations
    USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Wichita Busts $12 Million Drugs in Caribbean Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT