USS Wichita with Embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Intercepts a Go-Fast Vessel During Counter-Narcotics Operations

CARRIBEAN SEA (May 1, 2021) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 402, intercepts a go-fast vessel during counter-narcotics operations, May 1, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo/Released)

