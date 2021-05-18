Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders receive OC spray training

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Rainbolt, 81st Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, participates in oleoresin capsicum spray training with the assistance of Staff Sgt. John James, 81st SFS unit trainer, and officer Margie Ramsey, 81st SFS installation patrolman, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 18, 2021. The training is a required one-time exposure of the OC spray for all Security Forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders receive OC spray training [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    K-9/OC spray

