Defenders receive OC spray training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Rainbolt, 81st Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, participates in oleoresin capsicum spray training with the assistance of Staff Sgt. John James, 81st SFS unit trainer, and officer Margie Ramsey, 81st SFS installation patrolman, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 18, 2021. The training is a required one-time exposure of the OC spray for all Security Forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

