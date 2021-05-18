Defenders receive OC spray training

Justin Depew, 81st Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, sprays oleoresin capsicum on U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Rainbolt, 81st SFS installation entry controller, as he participates in OC spray training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 18, 2021. The training is a required one-time exposure of the OC spray for all Security Forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

