    NASWF Selects Sailors of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    NASWF Selects Sailors of the Year

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Julie Ziegenhorn 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tommy Jackson was recently named Junior Sailor of the Year, NAS Whiting Field. He is the Fire and Emergency Services fire captain for Navy Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Spencer, Whiting Field.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Sailors of the Year
    NAS Whiting Field

