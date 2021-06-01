Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Clark was recently named Sailor of the Year, NAS Whiting Field. He is Fire and Emergency Services Departmental Leading Petty Officer.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:06
|Photo ID:
|6656925
|VIRIN:
|060121-N-LJ476-0001
|Resolution:
|2545x3138
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CHESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASWF Selects Sailors of the Year [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT