    NASWF Selects Sailors of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    NASWF Selects Sailors of the Year

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Clark was recently named Sailor of the Year, NAS Whiting Field. He is Fire and Emergency Services Departmental Leading Petty Officer.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6656925
    VIRIN: 060121-N-LJ476-0001
    Resolution: 2545x3138
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MILTON, FL, US 
    Hometown: CHESTER, VA, US
    Sailors of the Year
    NAS Whiting Field

