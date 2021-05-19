Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok [Image 6 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing has established a Women's Initiative Team that hosts lunch and learns each month. This month the tope was It's Ok to not be Ok: Women and Mental Health. Dr. Joy Brock and Lea Caron, Clinical Supervisor from RIver Valley Counseling Center discussed depression, postpartum depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and more with the group. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 10:58
    Photo ID: 6656639
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-UN054-3036
    Resolution: 6393x4566
    Size: 19.29 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok
    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok
    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok
    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok
    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok
    104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    Barnestormer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT