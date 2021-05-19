104th Fighter Wing hosts lunch discussions; It's Ok to not be Ok

The 104th Fighter Wing has established a Women's Initiative Team that hosts lunch and learns each month. This month the tope was It's Ok to not be Ok: Women and Mental Health. Dr. Joy Brock and Lea Caron, Clinical Supervisor from RIver Valley Counseling Center discussed depression, postpartum depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and more with the group. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

