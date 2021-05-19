JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- Staff Sgt. Brittany Carter (left), Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Alkire (center), and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Schreiber (right), won the Sgt. Henry Johnson Deadlift Competition. Schreiber won the overall category at 470 pounds. Carter was the strongest woman, lifting 240 pounds. Alkire won the honorable mention category, lifting 420 pounds despite being older than most competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leon Cook, 174th Infantry Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6656602 VIRIN: 210519-A-SF231-007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.33 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deadlift Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Leon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.