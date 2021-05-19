Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deadlift Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Deadlift Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Leon Cook 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- Staff Sgt. Brittany Carter (left), Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Alkire (center), and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Schreiber (right), won the Sgt. Henry Johnson Deadlift Competition. Schreiber won the overall category at 470 pounds. Carter was the strongest woman, lifting 240 pounds. Alkire won the honorable mention category, lifting 420 pounds despite being older than most competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leon Cook, 174th Infantry Brigade)

