JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Schreiber, an infantry observer coach/trainer with the 1-307th Infantry Regiment, 174th Infantry Brigade, deadlifts during the 174th Brigade's Sgt. Henry Johnson Deadlift Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on May 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leon Cook, 174th Infantry Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6656591
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-SF231-006
|Resolution:
|3828x2552
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deadlift Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Leon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT