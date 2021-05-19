JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Schreiber, an infantry observer coach/trainer with the 1-307th Infantry Regiment, 174th Infantry Brigade, deadlifts during the 174th Brigade's Sgt. Henry Johnson Deadlift Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on May 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leon Cook, 174th Infantry Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6656591 VIRIN: 210519-A-SF231-006 Resolution: 3828x2552 Size: 4.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deadlift Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Leon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.