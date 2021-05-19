USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander

Col. Matthew T. Ziglar speaks shortly after assuming command of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, at Patch Barracks near Stuttgart, Germany, May 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6656184
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-RY767-0075
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
