Col. Matthew T. Ziglar receives the garrison colors from Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy R. Mize, signifying his assumption of command of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart at Patch Barracks, near Stuttgart, Germany, May 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6656183
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-RY767-0023
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT