Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Col. Matthew T. Ziglar receives the garrison colors from Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy R. Mize, signifying his assumption of command of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart at Patch Barracks, near Stuttgart, Germany, May 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6656183
    VIRIN: 210519-A-RY767-0023
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander
    USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander
    USAG Stuttgart welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army
    stuttgart
    target_news_europe
    ziglar
    condrey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT