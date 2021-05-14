Photo by Momoko Shindo, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Visual Information Division
Col. Thomas Matelski, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, presents Dominique Alvarez, a passport agent and personnel actions officer for the garrison’s Directorate of Human Resources, with a commander’s “poker chip” at the facility on Camp Zama, Japan, May 14.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 00:58
|Photo ID:
|6655966
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-IT218-003
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|970.34 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan in-person recognition program improves employee confidence, pride [Image 3 of 3], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan in-person recognition program improves employee confidence, pride
LEAVE A COMMENT