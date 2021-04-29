Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan in-person recognition program improves employee confidence, pride [Image 2 of 3]

    JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Photo by Momoko Shindo, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Visual Information Division
    Col. Thomas Matelski, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and USAGJ Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner present Johnie Hickmon, who makes identification cards for the installation, with a commander’s “poker chip” at the facility on Camp Zama, Japan, May 14.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

